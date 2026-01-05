50 Cent Backs Down For Once – Vows To Leave Claressa Shields Alone For Now

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent surprisingly backed down from his feud with Claressa Shields, calling her an amazing fighter before her February championship bout.

The Hip-Hop world witnessed something rare on Sunday evening when the king of social media trolling decided to pump the brakes on his latest target.

50 Cent has been going back and forth with boxer Claressa Shields and rapper Papoose for weeks, but now he’s calling for a timeout.

“Ok the truth is I’m a claressa shields fan, think she is an amazing fighter and she got a Big fight coming up, so I’m gonna chill and let her focus let’s go champ!,” 50 Cent posted to Instagram on Sunday evening (January 4).

The G-Unit boss rarely backs down from online beef, making this admission particularly surprising for fans who have watched the drama unfold over the past month.

Things started heating up in December 2025 when old tensions between 50 Cent and Papoose resurfaced. The beef stems from years of back-and-forth between Pap and 50 Cent, including comments about Pap’s estranged wife, Remy Ma

By New Year’s Day 2026, the situation had exploded into a full-blown AI video war that pulled Claressa Shields directly into the crossfire.

50 Cent posted manipulated clips showing Papoose and Shields in dramatic scenes from old movies, while Papoose fired back with his own AI content depicting the G-Unit boss in feminine clothing.

Claressa Shields wasn’t having any of the disrespect and decided to set the record straight about her relationship with 50 Cent. She revealed that he paid for her flight and hotel when she attended his charity event in Shreveport, which completely contradicts his recent trolling behavior.

“You hooked me up with a flight to Shreveport and a hotel room – talk about a VIP,” Shields fired back in her own Instagram post. She also reminded everyone that 50 Cent had invited her to help with his nonprofit work for kids and that he had even performed on stage while holding her heavyweight championship belt.

When someone can prove you were showing them love behind the scenes while trolling them publicly, it makes the whole situation look fake and calculated rather than genuine.

The timing of 50 Cent’s sudden change of heart isn’t coincidental, as Claressa Shields has been preparing for one of the biggest fights of her career.

She’s scheduled to defend her undisputed heavyweight championship against Franchon Crews-Dezurn on February 22, 2026, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.