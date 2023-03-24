EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent’s Penis Enhancement Battle Comes To A Hard Stop; Settlement Reached With Medspa

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has scored another legal victory against a medical spa owner who implied the rap star had penis enhancement services at her facility in Florida!

Rapper 50 Cent recently settled a lawsuit with Angela Kogan, owner of Perfection Plastic Surgery & Medspa.

The lawsuit was filed in September 2022 after 50 Cent accused Kogan of using a photo of him to promote her business under the false pretense that he had undergone penis enhancement surgery at her facility outside of Miami.

The situation exploded after The Shade Room posted a story titled “Penis Enhancements Are More Popular Than Ever & BBLs Are Dying Out: Cosmetic Surgery CEO Angela Kogan Speaks On It.”

The story featured an image of 50 Cent with his arm around Kogan, along with a picture of an unknown patient with an eggplant covering his groin.

The rapper claimed that the website had opened him up to “ridicule” by propagating the story and immediately sued Kogan, Medspa, and The Shade Room after users started reacting to the report with insults.

According to legal documents filed by 50 Cent and his legal team, The Shade Room had committed a clear act of defamation by publishing the story and falsely implying that 50 Cent had received plastic surgery procedures from Kogan or MedSpa, including penile enhancement or other procedures described in the article.

The lawsuit caused a lot of controversy and media attention, with Kogan denying any wrongdoing and criticizing 50 Cent for pursuing legal action against her.

She argued that the real issue was with The Shade Room, who ran a story about penis enlargement, and that she had never suggested that the rapper underwent surgery.

Kogan also revealed that she had entered into a deal with 50 Cent that allowed her to share the photo on social media in exchange for MedSpa services. However, 50 Cent believed that Kogan was to blame for any insinuation about him getting penis enlargement surgery.

Despite the legal dispute, the parties have agreed in principle to settle the lawsuit, according to documents obtained by AllHipHop.com.

The settlement terms are yet to be finalized and made public, but it marks the end of a controversial legal battle that attracted much attention from the media and the public.

50 Cent also settled his lawsuit against The Shade Room in February and forced the website to post a retraction to the story that sparked the legal dispute.

The Shade Room agreed to remove the article and wrote:

“The Shade Room previously published an article about penis enhancements on its website and social media accounts. The article and links to the article included a picture of Curtis J. Jackson, III p/k/a 50 Cent, juxtaposed with an image of a faceless male obtaining a penile enhancement procedure, with a euphemistic eggplant emoji covering the exposed groin area. The Shade Room has since deleted that article and social media posts and wants to make it abundantly clear that 50 Cent did not have penis enhancement surgery or any other procedure to augment his genitals, and any implication to the contrary is false,” the statement read.

For 50 Cent, the settlement brings closure to a situation that he felt had damaged his reputation and caused him significant public embarrassment.