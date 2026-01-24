50 Cent Teams With Jadakiss For DMX Origin Story Podcast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s G-Unit Audio teams with Jadakiss for “Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX,” his rise from the Yonkers streets to rap icon.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson just dropped major news about his next podcast project. The G-Unit boss is teaming up with Narratively, Jadakiss and iHeartPodcasts to tell DMX‘s complete origin story.

Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX will launch later this year with Kiss as the host. The series digs deep into Earl Simmons’ life before he became the legendary Dark Man X.

Jadakiss brings serious credibility to this project. The Yonkers native shared the same streets as DMX and witnessed his rise firsthand. Their connection runs deeper than most people realize.

“One day, he just came around because he would always come around the block randomly, and one day it was like, ‘Yo, X is looking for y’all,'” Jadakiss told BET in 2022. “He brought [me and Sheek Louch] to Ruff Ryders.”

DMX personally introduced Jadakiss and The LOX to Ruff Ryders co-founder Joaquin “Waah” Dean. No auditions needed. X simply told them, “I’m signing and they signing with me.”

That unconditional love defined their relationship. DMX saw potential in young Jadakiss and made sure he got his shot. The gesture changed everything for The LOX.

Jadakiss has been building his media presence through the Joe & Jada podcast with Fat Joe. The show launched in May 2025 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Netflix just picked up the podcast for January 26, 2026.

The timing makes perfect sense for Jadakiss to host the DMX series. He’s proven he can handle long-form storytelling while keeping things authentic. His Ruff Ryders history adds layers most hosts couldn’t provide.

50 Cent knows how to pick winning podcast concepts. His Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord became a breakout hit for iHeartPodcasts. The success proved that G-Unit Audio understands what audiences want.

“DMX’s story is bigger than the music, it’s about survival, faith, pain, and purpose,” 50 Cent told Deadline. “Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX gives people a chance to understand where X came from, before the fame, through the voices of the people who were really there.”

Executive producers Bruce Miller and Justin Baez bring personal connections to the project. Both Yonkers natives knew DMX and his family personally. Their lived experience grounds the series in an authentic community perspective.

The series promises intimate interviews with family members, childhood friends, collaborators, rivals, and cultural icons. These firsthand accounts will reveal DMX’s formative years in unprecedented detail.

DMX died at age 50 on April 9, 2021, from a cocaine-induced heart attack. His legacy continues to inspire new generations of Hip-Hop artists and fans worldwide.

As for 50 Cent, his empire keeps expanding. He’s also developing the true-crime series Gang Wars, managing multiple Power Universe projects for Starz and just revealed a new documentary on power lawyer, Drew Findling.

Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX will be available everywhere podcasts are heard when it launches later this year.