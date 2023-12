Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The polarizing rapper owes stripper Alexis Salaberrios nearly $10 million over an alleged assault that took place in 2021.

6ix9ine’s assets—including his Florida mansion and custom Rolls-Royce—are reportedly in jeopardy. According to TMZ, the polarizing rapper owes stripper Alexis Salaberrios nearly $10 million over an alleged assault that took place in 2021. Salaberrios says 6ix9ine smashed her in the head with a champagne bottle, which resulted in a lawsuit.

A judge awarded Salaberrios $9.825 million in July and now, a receiver has been appointed to take control of 6ix9ine’s assets and sell off whatever is necessary to pay the judgment. The receiver is allowed to “break any locks necessary to gain access to any real property.”

The incident in question went down at Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami more than two years ago. Her attorney claims 6ix9ine attempted to hit someone else for calling him a rat, but he missed and instead hit Salaberrios in the head. The resulting wound led to a trip to the hospital and several staples. 6ix9ine’s longtime attorney Lance Lazzaro replied, “It’s an attempt to shake him down.”

The civil case is one of several legal issues looming over 6ix9ine. In October, he was arrested for attacking producers Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García in the Dominican Republic. He spent just over a week in jail and was released on bail. The incident in the Dominican Republic occurred two months after 6ix9ine was arrested for failing to appear in court in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office apprehended him on August 9, and he posted bond the next day.

It seems karma could be at play here. Just last week, 6ix9ine was assaulted by his own girlfriend, Tailin La Más Viral, who was caught on video hitting him with a 2×4.