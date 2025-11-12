“A Different World” Sequel Series Directed By Legend Debbie Allen Nearly Netflix-Ready

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Netflix has announced A Different World is returning, with Debbie Allen and Felicia Pride leading a new generation of Hillman students.

Netflix is taking viewers back to Hillman College with the announcement of a sequel to A Different World, the beloved 1980s sitcom that helped redefine television’s portrayal of Black college life.

The streaming giant confirmed the news in a statement, declaring, “We’re officially heading back to Hillman! Introducing the cast of A Different World, a new sequel series, coming soon to Netflix.”

The revival will reunite key creative forces from the original series, blending nostalgia with a modern perspective. Acclaimed producer and director Debbie Allen will return as both director and executive producer, teaming up with Felicia Pride, known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy and Bel-Air, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life,” Felicia Pride told Netflix. “I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine A Different World for beloved fans and new generations alike.”

Allen, also an accomplished dancer, echoed the sentiment.

“There couldn’t be a better time than now to reboot A Different World,” Allen told Netflix’s Tudum. “Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America. The incredible fresh young talent we have discovered paired with the lovable audience favorite OGs makes this much-anticipated return a must-see on Netflix.”

Also joining the project are Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, the husband-and-wife duo behind Shots Fired and The Woman King. Both worked as writers on the original A Different World and now return as executive producers alongside Mandy Summers and original series producer Tom Werner.

The sequel will center on Deborah Wayne, the free-spirited daughter of A Different World icons Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert-Wayne. The series will follow Deborah as she begins her freshman year at Hillman, determined to carve out her own legacy while navigating friendships, academics, and modern social issues on campus.

The original A Different World, which aired from 1987 to 1993, was a spin-off of The Cosby Show and became a groundbreaking hit for its authentic depiction of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) culture. The series tackled topics ranging from racial identity and politics to love, ambition, and community responsibility.

Netflix’s revival aims to honor that legacy and reintroduce Hillman to a new generation of viewers.

Production details and casting announcements are expected in the coming months.

