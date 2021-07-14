Crack Dealing Associate Of Casanova Pleading Guilty In RICO Case

A member of Gorilla Stone is not taking any chances with his freedom and has entered into a guilty plea for selling crack, assaulting a rival drug dealer and other crimes!

Another associate of rapper Casanova is tapping out.

In December of 2020, prosecutors accused 18 members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation of racketeering.

The gang, which is a subset of the Bloods, is accused of murder, assaults, gun-running, and drug dealing.

Earlier this week, another defendant charged in the case named Jordan Ingram, who is known on the streets as “Flow,” decided to plead guilty.

Flow is accused of representing the gang in his hometown of Peekskill, New York. The Feds say Flow was a large-scale dealer of crack cocaine in Peekskill and neighboring cities.

He is accused of working with Gorilla Stone’s “God Mother” Naya “Baby” Austin, who is also charged in the case, with moving huge amounts of drugs around New York State.

Flow is also accused of carrying out a gunpoint robbery of a rival drug dealer with Austin and Dezon “Blakk” Washington in Peekskill, New York on June 12, 2020.

His criminal activity did not stop there.

According to prosecutors, Flow was also one of the main suppliers of guns for the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

A good portion of evidence against Flow was gathered from his Instagram account, as well as his cellphone. Investigators extracted messages from his phone, confirming he traveled to Pennsylvania to procure an arsenal of weapons for the gang.

Flow, who was facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 22 years in prison, has decided to cop a plea.

On August 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Flow will appear at the White Plains Courthouse, where he will plead guilty in hopes of avoiding a lengthy sentence.

This is the second guilty plea the feds have secured against the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

Last week, AllHipHop broke the news that Stephen “Chino” Hugh, another gang member charged in the case will plead guilty as well.

And, as AllHipHop previously reported, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Brandon “Stacks” Soto, who allegedly participated in the murder of a 15-year-old.

Casanova, born Caswell Senior, is currently being held without bond in the Westchester County Jail.

Casanova has pleaded not guilty to intentionally manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana and possessing a firearm and furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Brooklyn rapper faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison should he be convicted.