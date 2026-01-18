Ariana Grande Shares Memory of Late Mac Miller Told Ariana Grande To Shed Nickelodeon Image

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ariana Grande just shared something she’s never talked about before.

The Grammy winner opened up about how Mac Miller encouraged her to embrace her natural look during her Yours Truly era. Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Grande revealed Miller’s influence on her transformation from Nickelodeon star to pop artist.

“He encouraged me to be myself,” Grande said about her late ex-boyfriend. “That it was okay to kind of shed that character and embrace my brown hair and make R&B-influenced pop music and do the brave thing.”

The 32-year-old singer added a crucial detail. “I’ve never said that, but it was great influence.” Ariana Grande and Miller first collaborated on her hit single “The Way” in 2013. The track marked both artists’ breakthrough moments and sparked rumors about their relationship.

They didn’t go public as a couple until September 2016, three years after their musical partnership began.

During her Nickelodeon days playing Cat Valentine on Victorious, Grande’s signature red hair became part of her character. She explained the exhausting process of switching between her TV persona and music career.

Miller’s encouragement helped her make the permanent switch to her natural brunette color. The rapper saw beyond her television character and pushed her toward authenticity.

Their relationship lasted nearly two years before they amicably split in May 2018. Just days after their breakup, Miller was arrested for drunk driving and hit-and-run after crashing his Mercedes G-Wagon.

The couple’s split became public knowledge when Grande released an emotional statement confirming the end of their relationship. She emphasized they remained friends despite going their separate ways.

Miller died on September 7, 2018, at age 26 from an accidental overdose. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined he died from a fatal mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Three men were eventually arrested and charged in connection with Miller’s death.

Ryan Michael Reavis was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison in April 2022 for distributing fentanyl. Stephen Andrew Walter received 17 years and six months in May 2022 for his role in supplying the counterfeit pills.

Cameron James Pettit, who allegedly sold the drugs directly to Miller, was released from federal custody in November 2024 after serving time without pleading guilty to the charges.