Bad Bunny Skips U.S. Tour Dates Over ICE Fears

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny explained why he skipped the U.S. leg of his tour, citing fears that ICE could target his Latino audience at shows.

Bad Bunny pulled the plug on bringing his sold-out world tour to the United States, citing fears that Immigration and Customs Enforcement might target his Latino audience.

In a revealing interview with i-D magazine, the Puerto Rican chart-topper explained that his decision to skip U.S. cities wasn’t out of spite but out of concern for the safety of those who attend his shows.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate. I’ve performed there many times,” he said. “All of them have been magnificent.”

The “DTMF” artist said the idea of ICE agents showing up at his concerts was a real and persistent worry. “There was the issue of, like, f**king ICE could be outside. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

More than 500 people have been arrested in immigration sweeps since January, adding weight to Bad Bunny’s concerns.

In June, he posted a profanity-filled Instagram Story showing what appeared to be an ICE operation in Avenida Pontezuela, Puerto Rico, captioned simply, “ice.”

The reggaeton superstar has never been shy about calling out immigration enforcement.

His decision to avoid U.S. venues was part of a broader conversation within his team about how to protect vulnerable communities that make up a large part of his audience.

Bad Bunny’s last U.S. performance was before the immigration crackdown that intensified in early 2025.