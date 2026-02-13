Bay Area Rapper Curnal Fatally Shot In Downtown San Francisco

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Richmond rapper Curnal died after getting shot in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighborhood at age 31, cutting short his promising rap career.

Richmond rapper Curnal was killed earlier this week after getting shot in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighborhood.

According to local reports, cops found him with gunshot wounds just after 2 A.M. He died at a local hospital hours later.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Curnal’s identity on Wednesday. Police have not made any arrests or released details about what led to the shooting.

Curnal grew up in Richmond and became known in Bay Area Hip-Hop circles through his music and interviews. He appeared on Thizzler TV in 2018, where he discussed police brutality and his goals to bring unity to Bay Area music.

“I just want to show everybody like a different way,” Curnal said in the Thizzler interview. “I’m just trying to lead the way me and T Mack and a few other people trying to lead the way.”

Curnal’s brother was sentenced to 13 years in prison when the rapper was young. He said that experience changed his perspective on life and motivated him to pursue music.

The rapper wanted to show younger people in Richmond that there were alternatives to street life. He talked about the importance of seeing beyond the neighborhood and building something bigger.

“Most people when you in that you don’t see bigger than Richmond you don’t see bigger than the city you in you don’t see bigger than the hood you in feel me,” Curnal said.

The rapper’s death adds to a violent week in San Francisco involving rappers. Earlier in the week, 49ers defensive end Keion White was shot in the ankle during an altercation with rapper Lil Baby and his entourage during a Super Bowl post-party.

Police have not arrested any suspects in that case either.