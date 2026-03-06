Bianca Censori Finally Puts On Clothes At Kanye West’s Malibu Mansion Trial

Bianca Censori showed up to court fully dressed for once, swapping her signature nearly-naked aesthetic for a conservative cardigan.

Bianca Censori walked into a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday wearing something she rarely does: actual clothes.

The Australian architect and model showed up to testify in her husband Kanye West’s $57 million Malibu mansion lawsuit dressed in a conservative black cardigan, long skirt, and spectacles.

For someone known for parading through airports in thong bodysuits and nearly nude sheer dresses at major events, this courtroom appearance felt like a complete wardrobe overhaul.

Censori has made headlines over the years by rocking a completely see-through dress with nothing underneath at the 2025 Grammys.

She’s been spotted shopping on public streets in minimal clothing, and at Melbourne airport wearing little more than a black thong bodysuit.

So naturally, the judge overseeing the trial had issued a strict dress code warning before proceedings began, and Censori clearly got the message.

Today, Censori testified in the civil lawsuit filed by Tony Saxon, a project manager hired in 2021 to oversee renovations on the oceanfront property.

Saxon claims West failed to pay him for months of work, subjected him to hazardous conditions, and fired him after he refused to comply with orders for dangerous demolition.

Saxon said West wanted to remove all electricity, windows, and plumbing from the home, creating what he described as a “bomb shelter from the 1910s.”

“We were going to be gutting all of that out and sort of building him a Bat Cave,” Saxon explained in court documents. “He only wanted plants. He only wanted candles. He only wanted battery lights. And he just wanted to have everything open and dark.” West allegedly threatened Saxon, saying “If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore and you’ll just see me on TV.”

West’s legal team denies all allegations, claiming Saxon was an unlicensed independent contractor who performed unauthorized work.