Big Meech’s family friends and lawyers are not the only ones pulling for his freedom – so is “the son” of Huey P. Newton! Last week, a man named Rico Dukes chose to file a motion to dismiss Big Meech’s conviction on behalf of the Black Mafia Family founder. Dukes maintains he is the only […]

Big Meech’s family friends and lawyers are not the only ones pulling for his freedom – so is “the son” of Huey P. Newton!

Last week, a man named Rico Dukes chose to file a motion to dismiss Big Meech’s conviction on behalf of the Black Mafia Family founder.

Dukes maintains he is the only biological son of The Black Panther Party founder.

He is also the founder of a Dallas, Texas-based organization called THEYFEARTHETRUTH Federal Government Of America.

In 2007, Big Meech, born Demetrius Flenory Jr., and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory pleaded guilty to running a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison, while his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory was sentenced to 25 years.

Dukes filed his rambling motion claiming Big Meech’s conviction violates the international laws of the Hague Convention.

“The court must prove it as [sic] subject matter jurisdiction over all parties, and if the court cannot prove it has subject matter jurisdiction, then the trial judge must dismiss the case and any sentence that was imposed,” Rico Dukes wrote.

According to Rico Dukes, the United States government lacked the legal authority to convict Meech for running a $275 million coast-to-coast drug operation.

Dukes’ motion was filed on Big Meech’s behalf without his attorney’s knowledge or permission.

Big Meech blasted the frivolous filing since it could impact his ongoing efforts to have his sentence reduced, like his brother’s.

In May of 2020, Southwest T was released six years early, citing an elevated risk from catching the coronavirus. However, Big Meech’s appeal was denied three different times.

Big Meech blasted Dukes in a letter to the court, obtained exclusively by AllHipHop.com.

“The above mentioned motion was filed by a third party unknown to both Mr. Flenory and his undersigned counsel. Mr. Flenory and his counsel had no knowledge such a motion would be filed, and neither Mr. Flenory nor his counsel endorse the frivolous motion.”

Big Meech is asking the judge to allow him to withdraw the motion.

For the record, Big Meech’s official attorney is Brittany K. Barnett of the Buried Alive Project.