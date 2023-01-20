Black Eyed Peas Hit At Center Of $10M Lawsuit Over “My Poops” Jingle

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Black Eyed Peas released “My Humps” in 2005. The single became a massive hit, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and selling more than two million copies. Now, it’s at the center of a multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, BMG Rights Management is suing toy company MGA Entertainment for committing “a tortious act of copyright infringement.” BMG claims the company stole the bones of “My Humps” for a jingle called “My Poops” to promote its Poopsie Slime Surprise product line.

They also cite an accompanying YouTube visual as the “Infringing Video” and a dancing unicorn toy. The docs read: “The Infringing Video was distributed on YouTube and elsewhere. Defendant also incorporated the Infringing Work into its physical Dancing Unicorn Toys. The Dancing Unicorn Toys start to play and dance to a copy of the Infringing Work when a heart-shaped bellybutton on the front of the toy is pressed.

“As a key marketing component for its Poopsie Slime Surprise product line, Defendant also placed a sticker on the packaging of the Dancing Unicorn Toy specifically directing consumers to ‘dance to’ the ‘My Poops’ song and Infringing Video on YouTube.”

BMG maintains it never granted MGA Entertainment a valid license to “use, copy, distribute, make a derivative work from or otherwise exploit the musical composition ‘My Humps.'” They are seeking at least $10 million in damages. The company is also asking for legal fees and an additional $150,000 in statutory damages.

The question remains: “What you gonna do with all that poop?”