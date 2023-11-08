Boosie Appreciates Sexyy Red Calling Herself Modern-Day Version Of Him; Teases Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red crowned herself the modern-day Boosie Badazz in a November 5 post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sexyy Red dubbed herself the modern-day version of Boosie Badazz, prompting the man himself to give his stamp of approval to her claim. Boosie reacted to Sexyy Red’s comments when TMZ cameras caught up with him in Los Angeles.

“I feel like she giving me my flowers,” he said with a smile. “I don’t get my flowers a lot. And I’m a ratchet hood n#### who still getting money, who getting a bankroll. I ain’t take it no way but as she showing me love. She on top of the game right now. We both from the trenches. People can relate to us.”

Earlier this year, Boosie expressed interest in appearing on a remix of Sexyy Red’s single “Pound Town.” The two never connected for the remix, but a collaboration is in the works.

“I just sent her a record,” Boosie told TMZ. “I’m just waiting on her to get back at me. I sent it to her people. Matter of fact, it’s me, her and BeatKing. It’s crazy.”

Boosie also revealed he’s working on albums with B.G. and Daz Dillinger. B.G. was released from prison in September and quickly linked up with Boosie for a song titled “My Dawg.”

Listen to “My Dawg” below.