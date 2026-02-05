Boxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller Wants 50 Cent’s Help Playing Crackhead

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller says acting and entertainment are in his future and thinks 50 Cent can help.

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is thinking past knockouts, toupee moments and boxing scorecards as he openly plots a second act in Hollywood with help from one of Hip-Hop’s most powerful entertainment figures.

The outspoken heavyweight boxer has never been short on confidence, but in a recent AllHipHop conversation, he made it clear that he wants to act. For him, this is no idle fantasy. It is a lane he believes fits his personality, physical presence and lived experience just as naturally as the boxing ring.

“I’m a fighter, I’m an entertainer, I’m a human being like everybody else,” Miller said, framing himself as someone comfortable on a big stage. He described acting as a space where versatility matters more than perfection, a mindset he already applies to combat sports.

From comedic roles to darker street characters, Miller said he is open to anything that allows him to learn and grow. “Sky’s the limits. I’m versatile. I’m a student of any game I do,” he explained, adding that the missing piece is simply the right representation that understands his range.

AllHipHop: What kind of roles do you want to play?

Big Baby Miller: Anything. First, I gotta play a crackhead role. I think I’ll be funny in that. Growing up in the hood and seeing crackheads, I want to play a giant big…I got the haircut right now. I could play a crazy crackhead in the hood. That’d be a funny [bleep], right? Then a big security guard, a bouncer, a hit man. Sky’s the limits. I’m versatile. I’m a student of any game I do. Just gotta find the right agent that understands my talent.

That ambition intersects with a real-world connection to 50 Cent, whose television empire has become a launchpad for athletes, musicians and unconventional talent. Miller recalled running into 50 Cent on New Year’s Eve at Miami’s Club 11, where the mogul encouraged him directly. “He said, ‘Yo, I got you. Pick me up,’” Miller said. “I ain’t know 50 be all over the damn place.”

While that follow-up has yet to materialize, Miller made it clear he is serious about the transition.

He told Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur he is taking acting classes and preparing himself so that when opportunity knocks, he is ready to work rather than just talk. His message was equal parts confidence and hustle. “If 50 see this, yo 50, holla at your young boy, your little brother. I’m ready,” he said.

The heavyweight contender known as much for his personality as his power used the moment to frame himself as more than a polarizing figure in combat sports.

“People like me… I’m wearing my heart on my sleeve. I’m a good-hearted person. I don’t gotta pump fake nobody. I’m a fighter, I’m an entertainer, I’m a human being like everybody else,” Miller said. He contrasted his approach with what he sees online adding “Unlike social media, everybody likes to fake life. But I’ve always been real. Even when I make mistakes, I’m like, ‘Yo, this is what it is, bro. This is life.’”

Miller said public perception often changes once people interact with him directly.

“When they see me in person and actually talk to me, they like, ‘Yo, I really like Big Baby. He’s funny. He’s cool.’ But when it come to this boxing game? No problem.”

That confidence now extends into projects outside the ropes. Miller confirmed he is actively building the Big Baby Care Foundation a nonprofit rooted in his own upbringing and early struggles to afford training.

“I wasn’t able to afford my martial arts training and my instructor gave me many years of free training which transitioned into boxing,” he said. “I want to give that same opportunity to other kids.”

His vision includes purchasing five to 10 acres in Florida to create a youth-focused training facility. The goal he said is to remove kids from restrictive environments and expose them to discipline fresh air and professional mentorship.

“Get the inner city to come out smell fresh air train with pros,” Miller finished.