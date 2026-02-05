C-Murder Appeal Denied Again By Louisiana Supreme Court

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Louisiana Supreme Court denied C-Murder’s latest appeal Tuesday, upholding the rapper’s life sentence for a 2002 murder.

C-Murder got more bad news on Tuesday. Louisiana’s Supreme Court denied his latest appeal.

The rapper has been fighting his 2009 murder conviction for 15 years. He’s serving life in prison for killing 16-year-old Steven Thomas at a Harvey nightclub in 2002.

All seven justices voted against rehearing his case. They said C-Murder had already used up his appeals.

“Applicant has previously exhausted his right to state collateral review and fails to show that any exception permits his successive filing,” the court wrote.

C-Murder is Master P‘s younger brother. He’s 54 years old now. He was convicted in 2009 after prosecutors said he shot Thomas during a fight at the Platinum Club.

But the rap star says he didn’t do it. His team claims the real killer is locked up in Georgia. They say this person signed papers confessing to the crime.

Two key witnesses changed their stories in 2018. Kenneth Jordan and Darnell Jordan both said cops forced them to lie. They originally pointed to C-Murder as the shooter.

Kenneth Jordan told lawyers that detectives threatened him. He said they made him pick C-Murder out of a lineup even though he didn’t see who fired the gun.

The witnesses said police told them they’d go to jail if they didn’t cooperate. Both men now say the rapper wasn’t the shooter.

C-Murder’s legal team also claims DNA evidence was mishandled. They say the investigation had major problems from the start.

Courts have rejected these arguments multiple times. An appellate court upheld the conviction in 2011. The state Supreme Court did the same thing in 2012.

The rapper tried again with post-conviction appeals. Those got shot down, too. Tuesday’s ruling was his latest attempt to get the courts to listen.

The rapper has been fighting more than just his case. He’s battled prison conditions at Angola for years.

C-Murder went on a hunger strike to protest treatment at the facility. He said guards abused inmates and denied them proper medical care.

“Although, the actual person that fired the gun that night sits in a prison in Georgia and has signed an affidavit with an audio confessing to a separate attorney whom knew nothing of [C-Murder’s] case, stating that he, not [C-Murder], is the one that is responsible for the killing and is not associated with [C-Murder],” his publicist Tammy Page told AllHipHop in 2018.

C-Murder claimed guards handcuffed him for nearly 24 hours in solitary confinement. His hands swelled so badly that they had to cut the cuffs off.

He hired civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to help with prison conditions. The NAACP also got involved in his case.

Celebrity supporters like Kim Kardashian and Monica have called for his release. They believe he’s innocent and deserves a new trial.

But the courts keep saying no. C-Murder has appealed his case through every level of Louisiana’s justice system.

His conviction came after a second trial. The first one ended with a hung jury in 2003. Prosecutors tried him again and got a guilty verdict six years later.

C-Murder was part of No Limit Records in the 1990s. He released several albums and had a successful rap career before his arrest.

The Supreme Court’s decision means the rap star will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. His legal options are running out after 15 years of appeals.