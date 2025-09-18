Cardi B Promises High-Energy Tour Post-Pregnancy: “Splits, Somersaults, Backflips”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said her pregnancy with Stefon Diggs won’t delay her Little Miss Drama tour or stop her from delivering a high-energy show.

Cardi B promised fans she isn’t letting a baby bump slow her down as she prepares to hit the road for her first solo headlining tour and drop her long-awaited second album.

The Bronx-born rapper revealed Wednesday (September 17) on CBS Mornings that she’s expecting a child with Stefon Diggs, wide receiver for the New England Patriots. This will be her fourth child and the couple’s first together.

But despite the pregnancy news, Cardi made it clear her Little Miss Drama tour is moving full speed ahead.

“Album drops Friday! Thank you everybody for the love and support…by the time tour comes I’ll be doing splits, somersaults backflips and handstands,” she tweeted. “I want this really bad and I’m on a very strict plan.. trust me I’m determined to give my fans the best album AND tour experience!!”

The tour kicks off in February and runs through April 2025. Cardi will hit major cities including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Toronto.

In a video shared with her followers, Cardi opened up about her mindset as she juggles motherhood, music and rehearsals.

“I want this s### real f###### bad,” she said. “Nothing and anything stopping me.”

She described her current grind, working from 6 A.M. to 2 A.M. on everything from music videos to magazine shoots, and said she’s already planning her post-baby bounce back.

Cardi B Vows To Hit Tour Rehearsals After Giving Birth

“After this album run, it’s straight to exercising,” she said. “It’s straight to dance classes. When the baby come out, my body will be loose, and straight rehearsals with all my dancers. I’m not paying. I owe this to myself, and I owe this to my past. They’ve been waiting for such a long time. I know we don’t live for the fans, but I owe this to y’all.”

Cardi also encouraged supporters to pick up different versions of her new album cover depending on whether they’re “team girl” or “team boy.”

“I’m happy. My man is happy. I’m very excited. I’m very excited for this chapter in life,” she added.

Her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?, drops Friday (September 19) and marks her first full-length project since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

The new record includes features from Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker and Tyla.

A due date hasn’t been announced, but Cardi confirmed the baby will arrive before the tour begins in February.