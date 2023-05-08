Chris Brown Addresses Video Of Alleged Altercation At Lovers & Friends Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Virginia native has had a tumultuous week.

R&B singer Chris Brown has been in the news a lot over the last several days. One of those negative headlines covered a rumored altercation backstage at this past weekend’s Lovers & Friends Festival.

According to TMZ, footage of the alleged incident involving Chris Brown at the Las Vegas event began circulating online. However, Brown pushed back on the idea he instigated the situation.

“Y’all been geeked all weekend, y’all dragging it now,” wrote Chris Brown in an Instagram post screenshotted by The Shade Room. It was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage.”

The Breezy album creator continued, “People started pushing back. I INTERVENED to let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE. So y’all keep ya narrative.”

This latest confrontation came after reports that Chris Brown’s entourage attacked Lover & Friends Festival promoter, Usher. The two stars supposedly had a falling out during a roller rink party in Las Vegas on Friday.

Brown was reportedly upset at fellow R&B musician Teyana Taylor. Video from inside Skate Rock City on the night shows the RCA recording artist seemingly yelling “shut the f### up” at Taylor.

Both Usher and Chris Brown performed their respective sets at Lovers & Friends. The star-studded lineup also featured Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, and more music acts.