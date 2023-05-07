Chris Brown Almost Comes To Blows Backstage At Lovers & Friends Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Video of the incident was purportedly taken during Missy Elliott’s headlining set.

Chris Brown reportedly had another altercation, this time at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday (May 6). In videos circulating online, Brown is surrounded by a group of people as he shouts at someone. He repeats, “I got it, I got it” and appears to brush off somebody trying to hold him back.

The situation is tense and looks like it could turn physical at any moment. The clip was purportedly taken during Missy Elliott’s headlining set. There are no further details on what exactly sparked the melee.

The confrontation comes just hours after Chris Brown and Usher allegedly got into a heated argument. The two were at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas, where Brown was celebrating his 34th birthday. According to TMZ, Brown grew angry after Teyana Taylor supposedly ignored him at the party. An argument ensued and Usher attempted to intervene. Brown reportedly stomped off to his bus with Usher close behind. There, Brown and his entourage allegedly left Usher with a bloody nose.

Contrary to the report, Usher appeared on video the following day looking unscathed. Chris Brown also turned up at the Lovers & Friends event, which was founded by Usher, suggesting there was no bad blood between them.