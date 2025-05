Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown was granted bail, allowing him to continue his world tour despite facing assault charges stemming from a 2023 nightclub incident.

Chris Brown was granted bail by a London court on Wednesday morning (May 21), after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm in an alleged “unprovoked assault” at a London nightclub in 2023.

The bail was approved by Judge Tony Baumgartner at Southwark Crown Court, BBC News reports. Brown did not appear in person at the hearing.

Bail conditions require Brown to pay a $5.4 million security immediately, with an additional $1.34 million due within a week.

Brown must surrender his passport, but is permitted to use it solely for travel related to his “Breezy Bowl XX” world tour, which begins June 8 in the Netherlands.

The court’s decision allows Brown to proceed with his international tour dates, including UK shows in June and July.

Brown has not yet entered a plea regarding the assault charge and has not commented publicly on the case.

The 36-year-old singer was arrested in Manchester, England, last week. UK authorities accused him of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle at Tape nightclub in Mayfair on February 19, 2023.

Prosecutors have labeled the incident an “unprovoked attack” that left Diaw with head trauma and torn ligaments. Diaw has also filed a $16 million civil lawsuit against Brown.

Chris Brown’s first bail request was denied by Manchester Magistrates’ Court. A judge ordered him held until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on June 13.

The upcoming Breezy Bowl XX world tour is set to kick off June 8 in Amsterdam. The UK leg of the tour is scheduled to begin in Manchester on June 15, just two days after his next court appearance.