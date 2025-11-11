Chrisean Rock Under Fire After Using Son’s Hair As Kleenex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The reality star wiped her nose with her hand before rubbing the residue on young Chrisean Malone Jr.’s head

Chrisean Rock found herself at the center of intense criticism after a livestream video showed her using her two-year-old son’s hair as a tissue during what appeared to be a casual broadcast session.

The media personality and reality star wiped her nose with her hand before rubbing the residue on young Chrisean Malone Jr.’s head, creating an immediate uproar across social media platforms. The incident occurred during a Monday (November 10) livestream that quickly went viral, drawing condemnation from viewers who called the behavior inappropriate and unsanitary.

Social media users expressed outrage over the footage, with many demanding intervention from Child Protective Services. “She has issues. Get her some real help,” one user commented on the viral clip. Another wrote, “Proof not everyone should be allowed to have kids,” while a third added, “Cuz what type of mother messes up their child due to their intoxication and then use them like a worthless napkin. Not everyone deserves to be parents, but every child needs a parent.”

Did Chrisean really just use her baby as a rag to wipe her own nose??? pic.twitter.com/sccs2HLYKt — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) November 10, 2025

The controversial moment arrives during an ongoing custody dispute between Rock and rapper Blueface, the father of their son. The former couple has been engaged in a public legal battle over parental rights, with both facing multiple arrests in recent months that have complicated their case.

Authorities previously arrested Rock at a courthouse during one of Blueface’s hearings. Following that incident, officials temporarily removed her son from her care, adding another layer to their already complex custody arrangement.

Child Protective Services has intervened multiple times in the couple’s situation. Reports indicate that CPS conducted a raid on Rock’s residence after video evidence suggested she had placed her child in dangerous situations, including allegedly leaving him locked inside a vehicle during extreme heat conditions.

During the home inspection, authorities reportedly discovered alcohol and illegal substances on the premises, leading to child endangerment charges and the temporary removal of her son from her custody. These findings have strengthened concerns about the child’s welfare and safety.

Family disputes have further complicated the situation, with public confrontations involving Rock, Blueface’s other former partner Jaidyn Alexis, and Rock’s own relatives. One of Rock’s sisters allegedly refused to return her son during a custody exchange, while another family member’s erratic behavior required police intervention.

The latest livestream incident has intensified public scrutiny of Rock’s parenting abilities and reignited discussions about child safety in celebrity households. As her custody battle with Blueface continues through the court system, this new controversy adds additional complications to their already turbulent co-parenting relationship.

Fans and followers have expressed deep concern about the welfare of their son, with many calling for immediate intervention to ensure the child’s safety and well-being. The incident has also raised broader questions about social media responsibility and the impact of public behavior on ongoing legal proceedings.