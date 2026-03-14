Cyndi Lauper’s Rapper Son Dex Beats Prison Time With Plea Deal

Dex Lauper walks free from Manhattan court after pleading guilty to gun possession, trading seven years in prison for probation.

Dex Lauper walked out of Manhattan Supreme Court with a thumbs up in a $10,000 Louis Vuitton jacket after dodging years in prison on a gun charge that could’ve buried his rap career.

The 29-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree Friday, accepting a deal that keeps him out of a cell.

The whole thing started February 7, 2024, when cops found him holding a loaded Glock .47 caliber handgun on 112th Street in Harlem.

His friend had just been shot in the leg by a group of five gunmen. Dex Lauper claimed the gun wasn’t his. He also claimed, according to the NY Post, that he tried to use his mother’s name to get out of it.

“My mom is Cyndi Lauper, Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” he allegedly told detectives, asking them to call his mommy and his life coach.

He faced up to 7 years if convicted. Instead, he’s got one year of interim probation with a clear path forward.

If he stays clean and completes substance abuse treatment, he can plead down to a lesser charge and walk with a three-year conditional discharge.

This isn’t his first rodeo with the law. Back in 2022, Dex Lauper caught a case for stealing a Mercedes outside another rapper’s memorial service.

He pleaded guilty then, too, avoiding prison time.

His attorney, Joe Tacopina, called it a “great resolution” and said Dex is ready to focus on his career, which includes collaborations with Trippie Redd, G-Eazy and others.

“He’s a great creative mind and has got a lot of things to do,” Tacopina said after the hearing. “This hanging over his head was a hindrance to that.”

The legal troubles that have defined his early twenties paint a picture of someone caught between two worlds. His mother’s legacy as a pop icon and his own ambitions as a rapper.

The court is giving him one more chance to figure out which one he actually wants.