Damon Dash And Wife Ordered To Pay In Lawsuit Over Hard Drive With 100,000 Photos

Damon Dash is going to have to pay an undetermined amount of damages to a photographer, who claims he stole a hard drive with a 100,000 valuable photos.

Damon Dash just suffered a loss to Monique Bunn after a California Federal Judge ruled that he and his girlfriend Raquel Horn are responsible for damaging property that belonged to the photographer.

AllHipHop.com reported in December that this legal drama started on April 18th, 2019. It was reported that Bunn stayed the night at Dash’s mansion in Los Angeles.

She was there to do a photoshoot for his Poppington brand.

Bunn sued Damon Dash for $51 million, claiming he touched her breasts and butt without permission while he was drunk.

Damon has denied all of her claims regarding the alleged assault. But … he has not denied withholding a drive with all 100,000 pictures that she took of famous rappers, celebrities, and influencers.

Now a judge is ruling that the couple are on the hook for converting Bunn’s property – almost 100,000 photographs.

The parties will go to trial to determine what Damon Dash, Raquel Horn, and their company Poppington LLC will have to fork out It will most likely be far less than the $51 million Bunn was seeking, although the final verdict will surely cost Damon hundreds-of-thousands of dollars.

“Damon Dash has dragged my name and character for no reason at all,” Monique Bunn told AllHipHop.com in a statement. “He accused me of stealing when in fact, it was Damon Dash and Raquel Horn that broke the law. I look forward to establishing the damages at trial and putting this behind me.”

Lawyer Christopher Brown, who was brutally berated at the hands of Damon Dash during a seperate deposition over another lawsuit the lawyer filed against the mogul, also issued a statement regarding his latest victory in his war with the former boss of Roc-A-Fella Records.

“For the second time in 2 years, Dash had violated the rights of women,” attorney Christopher Brown, Esq. of Brown & Rosen LLC said. “Just as he was found responsible for copyright infringement and ordered to pay Ms. Edwyna Brooks $300,000.00 by the Federal Court in New York last year, he has been found responsible for converting Ms. Bunn’s property in California. Dash will be ordered to pay Ms. Bunn for his continued legal indiscretions after a damages trial. The Courts have signaled that they will not tolerate Dash’s legal wrongdoings.”

The story is developing.