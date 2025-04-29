EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Ditched By Lawyers As Bankruptcy Looms In $4 Million Legal Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash is preparing to file for bankruptcy and will have to find a new legal team as his financial feud with filmmaker Josh Webber intensifies in federal court.

Court documents obtained exclusively by AllHipHop reveal Dash’s attorneys submitted a letter to the U.S. District Court on Monday (April 28) asking to withdraw from the case, citing his refusal to cooperate with court-ordered asset disclosures.

The letter says Damon Dash told them that since he’s planning to file for bankruptcy, “responding would be futile” and everyone should “wait for the bankruptcy process.”

The legal team said their ability to represent Dash has been “frustrated” by his lack of communication and similar behavior in other unrelated matters.

They asked the court for a 30-day pause in proceedings so Dash could find new representation and finalize his bankruptcy filing.

Dash and his company, Poppington LLC, were notified of the withdrawal request. Webber’s attorneys were also consulted, according to the filing.

The court document also references Dash’s previous claims that he owns no personal jewelry and that any jewelry seen in social media posts doesn’t belong to him. He also denied having any interest in several entities listed in the discovery demands.

This is the latest turn in a years-long legal dispute between Damon Dash and Webber over the film Dear Frank.

Damon Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Records Ownership Stake Auctioned

In 2022, Dash was ordered to pay $805,000 to Webber and Muddy Water Pictures after falsely claiming ownership of the project.

The situation worsened in 2024, and the judgment ballooned to over $4 million when Dash publicly accused Webber of misconduct, triggering a defamation lawsuit.

After Dash ignored mediation and failed to submit the required documents, a judge issued a default judgment against him.

To help cover the debt, Dash’s one-third ownership in Roc-A-Fella Records was auctioned off in December 2024.

But he still owes over $823,000, and Webber’s legal team is now pushing to seize Dash’s film catalog, including titles like State Property.

The court previously warned Dash that continued non-compliance could lead to sanctions and the forced sale of his intellectual property.

He was ordered to explain his lack of cooperation by April 28, 2025—the same day his lawyers filed to walk away.