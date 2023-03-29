Danny Brown Announces He’s Checking Into Rehab For Alcohol Abuse

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Danny Brown is heading to rehab. According to a tweet fired off by the Detroit rapper on Tuesday (March 28), he wants freedom from alcohol. Responding to a fan wondering where his next album is, he wrote, “Aye chill out with all the #FreeDanny s###. I was drunk and talking s### and that’s why my dumb ass is checking into treatment tomorrow. Got nothing but love for dart and warp so chill out. the album is mastered.”

He added in a follow-up tweet, “That’s why alcohol is something I need to be done with cause it makes me hurt the people that care the most.”

Aye chill out with all the #FreeDanny s### I was drunk and talking s### and that’s why my dumb ass is checking into treatment tomorrow got nothing but love for dart and warp so chill out the album is mastered — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) March 28, 2023

Brown was open about his intentions to sober up during a SXSW appearance earlier this month.

“At the end of the day, I’m 42 years old, sitting around smoking blunts all day, and getting drunk is getting old,” he told the crowd. “Y’all have y’all fun but s### could get dark. I’m going to get help. Honestly, my d###### supposed to been gone, but I’m broke so I gotta do shows to take my ass in, so shoutout to Dr. Martens.”

He added, “Ima go do my lil time. But I will say this, I made so many songs about doing drugs … sometimes I feel bad about that s###. if I f##### your life up, I’m sorry.”

Danny Brown hasn’t released an album since 2019’s U Know What I’m Sayin? His next project, Quaranta, is supposed to arrive sometime this year.