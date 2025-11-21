Diddy Accuser Details “Freak Off” With Biggie’s Shirt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Hay accused Diddy of sexual assault during two incidents in 2020 and 2021, prompting an active investigation.

Jonathan Hay has accused “Diddy” of two alleged sexual assaults in Florida and California, prompting a criminal investigation by Los Angeles authorities into the Hip-Hop mogul’s conduct.

The 49-year-old publicist and music producer claims the incidents occurred in 2020 and 2021 while he was working on a remix project honoring The Notorious B.I.G. alongside the late rapper’s son, CJ Wallace.

Hay filed a police report in Largo, Florida, where he resides, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed this week that their Special Victims Bureau has opened an active case.

Hay alleges the first incident happened during a 2020 photoshoot.

According to the police report, Diddy “removed the shirt to uncover his penis and told Hay to come finish him off.”

The report continues, stating Hay told police he was stunned and “stated that Diddy then finished himself off and ejaculated on one of Notorious B.I.G. shirts” before throwing the shirt on Hay and saying, “Rest in peace BIG.”

A second alleged assault took place in 2021, with Hay telling police that the Bad Boy boss forced him to perform oral sex, leaving him emotionally devastated.

“Biggie was like his supposedly his best friend,” Hay told CNN. “To just do that in a shirt and to attack me like he had? He doesn’t need to be out on the streets.”

The accusations against Diddy come as he serves a federal sentence of over four years at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey following a prostitution-related conviction.

Hay filed a civil lawsuit under the name “John Doe” in July 2025, shortly after Diddy’s sentencing. He says he first reached out to a civil attorney in March 2023, but hesitated to go public.

“I was like, I can’t do this,” Hay said. “I’m just not ready.” He later added, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, here we go. And then once the raids happened, I was like holy crap. That’s when I was like, ‘Okay, now is my time. Finally, I just decided that, alright, I’m going to go forward with this.’”

The allegations also name CJ Wallace, accusing him of enabling Combs. According to the complaint, Wallace “conspired” with Combs to “allow or assist in Combs’ ability to carry out” the alleged assaults.

Wallace has denied the claims and filed a defamation lawsuit against Hay, arguing the accusations stem from Hay’s frustration over unreleased music.

In their lawsuit against Hay, Wallace produced text messages, saying that on July 11, 2021, he wrote, “I have absolutely loved working with CJ and you guys as it’s truly been an honor and a privilege.” He added, “I have NO issues whatsoever with anyone else outside of Willie. It’s been a complete joy working with all of you.”

Diddy’s legal team previously issued a broad denial in response to the growing number of allegations.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has repeatedly stated for over a year now, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a media circus,” Combs’ attorney Jonathan Davis said in a statement. “Let me make it absolutely clear, Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone. He looks forward to vindicating himself in court, where such matters are decided – and not in the media – based on admissible, material evidence, not rank speculation and unsubstantiated allegations.”

Hay’s résumé includes work with Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg, Eric B. & Rakim and other Hip-Hop figures.

He previously admitted to orchestrating a fabricated love triangle between Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Rihanna to promote “Pon de Replay,” a stunt he later apologized for on Inside Edition.