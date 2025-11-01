Diddy Appears Weathered In First Published Prison Photo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Bad Boy Records mogul was captured bundled up in orange beanie and navy jacket during his first photographed recreation time at FCI Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was captured in his first prison photo since beginning his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, showing the Hip-Hop mogul bundled up during recreation time in the New Jersey facility’s yard.

The exclusive image obtained by TMZ shows Combs wearing an orange prison beanie and navy blue puffy jacket as he walked around the prison yard Friday (October 31). With temperatures in the 50s, the Bad Boy Records founder appeared dressed for the cold weather during his designated outdoor time.

Combs’ graying beard is clearly visible in the photograph, marking the first clear public glimpse of the music executive since his arrest in September 2024. The 55-year-old has been in federal custody since then, initially held at MDC Brooklyn before his recent transfer to the low-security Fort Dix facility.



The Hip-Hop icon was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of interstate prostitution under the Mann Act. He will also serve five years of supervised release and pay a $500,000 fine upon completion of his sentence.

Combs has already been assigned his first prison job at Fort Dix, working in the facility’s laundry department. The prison houses over 4,100 inmates and offers various rehabilitation programs.

Former Fort Dix inmate Joe Giudice previously told TMZ that Combs’ financial resources will make his time behind bars significantly easier compared to other inmates.

The music mogul’s legal team had initially sought a more lenient sentence, but prosecutors had recommended 135 months. His conviction stems from charges related to transportation for prostitution purposes, marking a dramatic fall from grace for one of Hip-Hop’s most influential figures.

Combs founded Bad Boy Records in 1993 and built a multimedia empire spanning music, fashion and spirits. His imprisonment represents one of the most high-profile celebrity convictions in recent entertainment history.