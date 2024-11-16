Diddy’s Son Quincy Snubs Al B. Sure In Tribute To Late Mother Kim Porter 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quincy Brown, Diddy‘s adopted son, appeared to throw shade at his biological father, Al B. Sure, while honoring his late mother, Kim Porter, on the anniversary of her death.

The R&B singer married Porter in 1989, and they welcomed Brown in 1991, shortly before splitting. Porter then began a relationship with Diddy, who adopted Brown, and they had three more children. Porter died of lobar pneumonia in 2018.

On Friday (November 15), the sixth anniversary of her passing, Brown took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mother. In the photo he shared, Kim Porter embraces a young Brown, sitting in a toy car. The apparent snub to Al B. Sure came with the caption.

“Here’s a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “I miss you every day.”

However, Sure was nowhere in the image, sparking a flood of comments.

“Well Al B. Damned,” one person wrote while another joked, “it’s me trying to slide the picture looking for your dad.”

Others still thought the post was distasteful, leaving comments like, “Unnecessary. You can honor your mom without shading your father” and “shading him but backing the baby oil bandit is wild! Rip Kim.”

Brown addressed his strained relationship with Al B. Sure during an interview in September. He said that while they have a “cool relationship,” Sure “tends to try and do the dad thing a lot.” Nonetheless, Brown considers them more like “homies” than father and son.

Meanwhile, Al B. Sure reached out to Brown on Instagram in March, days after Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes.

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home,” he captioned a photo of the two of them. “The [door] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological.”

Quincy Brown and Diddy’s other children have publicly supported their father following his September arrest. Meanwhile, Al B. Sure has since gone on to imply that Quincy is experiencing “Stockholm syndrome” and that his son is being weaponized against him.