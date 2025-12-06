Doja Cat Ends Tour, Proves She’s Still The CEO Of Horny Chaos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat ended her Ma Vie Tour on December 2, then unleashed on-stage pics so scorching they made her Instagram feed feel like the encore.

Doja Cat didn’t even let the dust settle on her “Ma Vie World Tour” before giving the internet exactly what it wanted.

Three days after the final Australia stop on December 2, she jumped on Instagram on December 5 and unloaded a blistering set of on-stage photos, the kind that make you wonder how anyone in the front row remembered the lyrics.

The shots come straight from the tour’s explosive closing nights: Doja crawling across the stage in a neon-yellow wig that looks electrically charged, chest harness strapped tight, and oversized magenta sleeves pulling every bit of attention toward her.

Pyro blasts behind her light the frame like she’s performing on the mouth of a volcano.

One pic catches her mid-roar, tongue out, eyes locked on the crowd like she’s daring everyone to keep up. The leopard-print bodysuit and green fishnets don’t just complement the chaos; they are the chaos.

Another angle lands lower, showing her turned around with flames shooting behind her as the fishnets wrap tight around her legs and hips.

It’s the unfiltered, unedited truth of a woman who performs like she’s trying to melt the stage every night.

These pictures hit different because fans already know what she just finished. The “Ma Vie World Tour” ran through New Zealand and Australia, opening in Auckland and then storming through Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Critics called it her most intense show yet, a mix of full theatrical staging, heavy choreography, live instrumentation and Doja slipping between rap, rock, and glitter-pop personas like quick changes.

She ended the final Australia date on December 2, but judging by her latest pics, that adrenaline didn’t go anywhere.

And she’s not slowing down.

Doja Cat already announced she’s taking “Ma Vie” global next year, with upcoming 2026 dates across Latin America, Europe and North America, including São Paulo, Mexico City, London, Paris, Berlin, Los Angeles, Miami and a massive finale at Madison Square Garden on December 1, 2026.

Those shows are guaranteed to produce more heat, more wild outfits, and more images that blow up everyone’s feed the second she posts them.