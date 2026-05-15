Drake Drops “ICEMAN,” “Habibti,”And “Maid Of Honour” In Surprise Triple Album Move

Drake surprise drops ICEMAN, Habibti, and Maid of Honour at once, stacking 43 new songs across the triple release.

Drake just flipped one album release into a three-way bum ambush, surprise-dropping ICEMAN, Habibti, and Maid of Honour at midnight on May 15.

The 39-year-old Toronto rapper spent nearly a year building toward the ICEMAN release with livestreams, frozen owl imagery, and a 25-foot ice sculpture downtown that fans attacked until streamer Kishka uncovered the release date buried inside.

Nobody expected him to triple the order on delivery day.

ICEMAN is the headliner and his official ninth studio album, stretching across 18 tracks and roughly 68 minutes of moody, aggressive production.

The features stay minimal on this one, with only two guest spots across the whole 18-song run. Future and Molly Santana pop up on “Ran To Atlanta,” and 21 Savage shows back up on “B’s On The Table.”

Maid of Honour runs 14 tracks deep and pulls in a wider collaborator pool. Stunna Sandy shows up on “Outside Tweaking,” Sexyy Red links for “Cheetah Print,” Central Cee jumps on “Which One,” Popcaan rides “Amazing Shape,” and Iconic Savvy closes out the feature list on “True Bestie.”

The cover is a nostalgic family shot built around his mom Sandi Graham, with baby Drake faintly layered on top.

Habibti is the slimmest of the three at 11 tracks and pushes into smoother, globally flavored production. PARTYNEXTDOOR pulls up on “Fortworth,” Sexyy Red comes back around on “Hurrr Nor Thurrr,” Qendresa lands on “Slap The City,” and Loe Shimmy rides “I’m Spent.”

All told, the trilogy stacks up to 43 brand-new songs in a single night.

The bulk of the venom on ICEMAN lives in tracks like “Make Them Remember,” “Burning Bridges,” “What Did I Miss?”, and “Make Them Pay,” where Drake keeps prodding the 2024 fallout with Kendrick Lamar.

The “What Did I Miss?” single originally arrived in July 2025 as the opening salvo, and now it lands inside the full project as the moment where Drake gets personal about the fallout from that beef.

The full rollout took fans through livestream episodes shot across Toronto, Manchester, and Milan, with strange Pinocchio characters showing up in each one as a not-so-subtle jab at dishonesty.

He even linked with Marvel for an OVO capsule tied to the original Iceman character along the way.

This is his first solo album since 2023’s For All the Dogs and his biggest reset since the K. Dot fallout went global.

Drake walked into release day with 90 million monthly Spotify listeners and 61 million daily streams, and Polymarket traders have his first-week haul projected near 520,000 equivalent units.

The next move is a rumored 2026 world tour, teased with the “coming to a city near you” caption Drake attached to one of his ICEMAN clips.