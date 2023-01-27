Drake Spent Insane Amounts Of Money To Stay At Hotel During His Apollo Concerts

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper’s hotel for two nights was 10,000 sq. ft. of pure luxury.

Rapper Drake sure knows how to play with the rich and famous.

During the chart-topper’s most recent stay in New York City, where he rocked out to two sold-out shows at the Apollo Theater, he stayed at the Mark Hotel, a swanky spot that cost him about $75,000 per night.

Page Six reports the place he moved his whole party crew to his place for an ultra-private kickback.

The rental was spacious with 10,000 sq/ft and a few fireplaces. It also had five bedrooms, six bathrooms, four fireplaces, a steam room, a dining room that fits up to 24, a full kitchen, a grand piano, and a beautiful balcony.

AllHipHop.com reported on the concerts including how police caught pushback after a New York Times journalist mentioned they were filming people as they exited the Harlem concert.

Our publication also shared with our readers that during one of the shows, a fan fell from the balcony of the historic landmark concert house and plunged to the ground floor. Drake halted the concert to make sure the person received whatever care the individual needed.

An insider spoke about Drake’s stay in New York.

“He pulled out all the stops with food, drink, and gifts to thank them all for their unwavering support over the years. It was extremely exclusive,” the source said.

Exclusive indeed.

The “God’s Plan” rapper rented out the Upper East Side members club Casa Cruz for a party for his people.