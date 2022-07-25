Ed Sheeran Shares Tribute To U.K. Rap Icon Jamal Edwards On New Single Ft. Russ & Jammer 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ed Sheeran revealed Jamal Edwards worked on the visuals for the song for months before tragically passing away the day before filming.

Ed Sheeran dropped his new single “Are You Entertained” featuring Russ with a video curated by U.K. music visionary Jamal Edwards who tragically passed away the day before the video shoot began. Check out the video at the end of the article.

The British singer announced the video with a heartfelt caption, explaining how he first met Russ at an NYC restaurant. The two were already fans of the other’s music, and they swiftly clicked. A short while after that initial meeting, he reached out to the rapper with ideas for a new song.

Ed Sheeran also contacted Jamal Edwards to direct the video, “knowing that he would create something incredible for us. Jamal then planned it out for the next couple of months, sending me locations, ideas, cameos, trying to make it the best video any of us could make. We were meant to shoot in February, but the day before Russ flew out, Jamal tragically died,” Sheeran explained.

Jamal Edwards, DJ, philanthropist, and founder of classic U.K. online music platform SB.TV, which he launched from his bedroom when he was 15, passed away suddenly in February aged 31. Last month, his mother, Brenda Edwards, revealed he died from a heart attack after taking recreational drugs.

Jamal Edwards’ SB.TV became a springboard for much of the U.K.’s Hip-Hop talent and other artists, including Ed Sheeran. He had an influential role in the early careers of some of the best British artists of the genre, including Stormzy, Skepta, Dave, Lady Leshurr, AJ Tracey, and Headie One.

Shortly after his death, Ed Sheeran admitted, “I would not be here without him, professionally and personally.”

U.K. grime legend Jammer posted the new video “In loving memory” of Jamal Edwards. He shared his last conversation with Jamal, where they discussed the track. “I want you in it Jam!!,” he recalled. ”He was always about bringing people together and shinning a light. I’m glad we was able to execute your vision!! I hope this makes you proud. This year has been a tough one 💔 #JamalForever.”