Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence Becoming Grandfathers: Eric & Jasmin Expecting

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence announced their first pregnancy on Instagram with sweet maternity photos less than a year after their marriage.

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence just dropped some major family news.

The couple announced they’re expecting their first child together. Eric posted maternity photos on Instagram on Monday. Jasmin looked radiant in an off-shoulder dress that showed her growing bump.

“Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift,” they wrote together.

Eric is Eddie Murphy’s eldest son. Jasmin is Martin Lawrence’s oldest daughter. The pregnancy news means both comedy legends will soon be grandfathers.

Martin Lawrence already shared his excitement about becoming a grandpa. He posted photos from the couple’s maternity shoot on his own Instagram.

“What a blessing to start the day! My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude after the announcement of my first grandchild!” Martin wrote. “Watching Jasim and Eric begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me.”

The couple tied the knot in May 2025. They had a private church ceremony with just the two of them and a preacher. Eddie Murphy revealed the wedding news on The Jennifer Hudson Show last year.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Eddie said at the time.

Eric and Jasmin first went public with their relationship in June 2021. They got engaged in November 2024 after more than three years of dating. Eric proposed with candles and rose petals decorating the room.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have been close friends for decades. They starred together in early ’90s movies like Boomerang and Life.

Now their families are officially connected through marriage and soon a grandchild.

Fans are already joking about the baby’s comedy potential. Eddie previously told CBS Mornings he expected any future child to “be funny” because of the gene pool.