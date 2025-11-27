Eminem Drops Exclusive Lions Merch Collection as He Gears Up for Thanksgiving Halftime Production Role

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Eminem teamed up with the Detroit Lions for a new merch line and will produce the team’s Thanksgiving halftime shows through 2027.

Eminem is bringing Motor City swagger to the NFL by launching an exclusive Detroit Lions apparel line as he makes his debut as executive producer of the team’s Thanksgiving Day halftime show today (November 27).

The limited-edition gear, revealed Wednesday, fuses the rapper’s gritty aesthetic with Lions branding.

The collection includes hoodies and t-shirts featuring phrases like “From 8 Mile to the Lions Den,” a nod to Eminem’s breakout film and the team’s home field.

Another standout design pairs a “Shady” hockey mask under a Lions helmet, with “all grit” tagged on the back in graffiti-style lettering alongside Detroit’s 313 area code.

A particularly striking piece shows a shadowy figure in a Lions hoodie pulled over a helmet, channeling the mysterious persona Eminem has long cultivated.

The merch release comes shortly after the Lions confirmed a multi-year deal with Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, to oversee the franchise’s Thanksgiving halftime shows through 2027.

The agreement gives the duo complete creative control, including talent curation and show production.

This year’s Thanksgiving clash against Green Bay will mark the first show under Eminem’s leadership. The halftime spotlight will go to Jack White, who, like Eminem, was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his White Stripes bandmate Meg White.

Both artists were honored at the same ceremony earlier this month.

For those looking to score the Lions x Shady merch, in-person sales opened Wednesday at Lions Supply inside Ford Field, with hours continuing through Friday.

Last year’s Thanksgiving game between the Lions and Bears drew 37.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day matchup on record.

The 2024 triple-header averaged 34.2 million viewers, the highest Thanksgiving Day viewership since tracking began in 1988.