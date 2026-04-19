EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Won’t Have To Interrupt Morning Studio Sessions To Appease RHOPs In “Shady” Trademark War

Eminem keeps his mornings locked in the studio after winning a scheduling battle with Real Housewives stars over their Reasonably Shady podcast trademark dispute.

Eminem just won a scheduling battle that keeps his mornings locked in the studio where they belong.

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board made it crystal clear that Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant can’t force him into an early deposition just because they want one.

On April 16, the federal board rejected their motion to compel a set time, ruling that disagreeing about when to sit down for questioning isn’t the same as refusing to testify.

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars wanted him at 11 A.M. Eastern, but his legal team said no way, citing studio sessions with engineers, artists, and producers that can’t be rescheduled without incurring serious costs and derailing project deadlines.

The whole issue stems from their fight over the name “Reasonably Shady” for the podcast, which Eminem says conflicts with his Slim Shady brand, which has been locked down since the late 1990s.

Dixon and Bryant filed to trademark the name back in 2023, and Eminem immediately objected, arguing the similarity could confuse consumers and dilute what he’s built over decades.

His legal team offered a 2 P.M. start time to accommodate his schedule, but, according to AllHipHop, they rejected it, claiming it would limit their ability to question him within a standard seven-hour window.

Eminem’s attorneys pointed out that he’s not involved in the mundane details of managing the SHADY trademarks at the center of this case; his lawyers handle that stuff.

He’s not listed as a witness, doesn’t make decisions about the brand, and plays no role in its licensing or enforcement.

Yet Dixon and Bryant insisted they needed a full-day deposition to probe his thoughts and motivations behind the Shady identity.

The board wasn’t buying it. In its order, the panel stated that “the preference for an earlier start time or a later start time, without more, does not constitute a sufficient basis for granting a motion to compel.”

Eminem’s team also asked the board to cap the deposition at two hours, and the panel agreed there was no clear justification for extending it beyond what was necessary.

Rather than pick a side, the board urged both parties to work it out themselves, suggesting they could split the deposition across multiple days or agree to different hours.

The discovery deadline got pushed to May 30, 2026, giving everyone more time to sort this out before trial-related deadlines start stretching into 2027.

The case is far from over, but Eminem’s mornings just got a whole lot easier.