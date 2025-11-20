EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Fan Throw Trial Into Chaos After Courtroom Photo Leak

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk may have just watched his shot at securing an anonymous jury unravel after courtroom photos of his co-defendants surfaced online, amplifying concerns over witness and juror safety in his high-profile murder-for-hire case.

During a pretrial hearing on November 18, 2025, federal prosecutors argued for an anonymous jury, citing threats, national media attention and the violent reputation of Durk’s alleged criminal enterprise.

But in a move that could backfire on the defense, someone snapped a photo of OTF Boogie and OTF Dede, two of Durk’s co-defendants, inside the courtroom and posted it to Reddit, Instagram and Facebook.

Photography is banned in federal courts, yet the image was widely shared across social media. Prosecutors say this breach only strengthens their argument that jurors must remain anonymous to avoid intimidation or outside influence.

“This blatant violation of the federal rules, and the following widespread dissemination of the photograph, underscores that an anonymous jury is only one of the security measures this Court should employ to prevent improper attempts to intimidate and/or influence jurors, ensure a fair trial for all parties, and protect the judicial process,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

According to AllHipHop, prosecutors also say threatening voicemails were reportedly sent by Durk supporters, which included death threats and promises of destruction if he is sentenced to life. One message threatened to “burn [the world] to the ground.”

Durk’s legal team has pushed back, calling the request for an anonymous jury speculative and prejudicial. They argue it would hinder their ability to conduct proper jury selection and that OTF is a legitimate music label, not a criminal organization.

They’ve also taken issue with the secrecy surrounding the threats and hearings, saying it undermines the fairness of the proceedings.

The government’s push for anonymity stems from what they describe as a credible threat environment.

They argue that Durk’s crew, Only The Family (OTF), operates as a criminal enterprise under the guise of a music label, and that its members have a documented history of violence, including witness intimidation and threats against judicial officials.

Durk has been held without bond since his 2024 arrest. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, using interstate commerce facilities to orchestrate the crime, and discharging a machine gun during a violent act.

The charges stem from a 2022 shooting near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, where OTF affiliates allegedly tracked Savannah rapper Quando Rondo and opened fire, killing Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

Prosecutors claim Durk financed the operation in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von, a fellow Chicago rapper and OTF member.

The trial is scheduled to begin in January 2026. If convicted, Durk faces a mandatory life sentence.