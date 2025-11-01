EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Gets Massive, Much Needed Legal Victory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk secured a legal win as a $12.5 million lawsuit from Exceed Talent Capital was dropped, offering rare relief amid his ongoing federal murder-for-hire case.

Lil Durk just caught a much-needed break as a $12.5 million lawsuit tied to a failed music investment deal was officially dismissed, offering a rare moment of relief amid his ongoing federal murder-for-hire case.

According to court records filed under the U.S. District Court, all claims brought by Exceed Talent Capital against Durk, his label Only The Family, and OTF Label have been dismissed with prejudice.

That means the case cannot be refiled and no party will recover legal fees. The rapper also waived his right to appeal.

The lawsuit, first filed in 2023, accused Durk and his former manager, Andrew Bonsu, of orchestrating a fraudulent deal involving the rights to the song “Bedtime.”

Exceed claimed it was misled into believing it had secured perpetual rights to the track in exchange for a $600,000 investment. The company stated that it had already paid $450,000 before learning that Durk had an exclusive recording agreement with Sony Music’s Alamo Records, which rendered the deal invalid.

In May 2023, Alamo Records sent a cease-and-desist letter to Exceed, stating that neither Durk nor his associates had the authority to transfer rights to the song.

Exceed demanded its money back but received no response, prompting the lawsuit to be filed. The court’s dismissal only applies to Durk and his affiliated companies.

Claims against Bonsu and TTPMG, LLC—who allegedly negotiated the deal—remain active.

The court filing clarified that “nothing in this Stipulation shall, or shall be construed to, release, waive, diminish, impair or otherwise affect any claims and rights that any party may possess against those non-appearing defendants.”

Exceed had argued that Durk’s team committed “manifest fraud” and caused reputational damage, along with financial losses related to SEC filings and investor refunds. The company was seeking more than $12 million in damages.

This legal victory comes as Durk continues to fight for his freedom in a separate and far more serious case. Federal prosecutors have accused the Chicago rapper of masterminding a murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo.

The alleged hit, meant as retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von, resulted instead in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, in West Hollywood.

Durk was arrested in South Florida in October 2024 and remains in federal custody without bond.

Prosecutors claim he used his OTF label to fund the operation, paying for flights, rental cars and even offering music deals as incentives to the alleged shooters.

He faces charges including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and using a machine gun in a crime of violence resulting in death.

His legal team has challenged the indictment, arguing that it is vague and lacks specific details. They’ve also opposed the Department of Justice’s push for anonymous jurors, arguing it could prejudice the trial.

Durk’s trial, initially scheduled for October 2025, has been postponed to January 2026.