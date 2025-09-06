EXCLUSIVE: Young Buck Escapes $71K Child Support Claim – For Now

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Buck won’t have to hand over $71,721.30 in post-bankruptcy child support to his ex through his Chapter 7 case, according to his trustee.

Trustee Erica R. Johnson asked the court to deny Shannon Robertson’s claim to collect child support that accrued after the rapper filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Johnson said the Bankruptcy Code doesn’t allow that kind of debt to be paid from estate funds.

“The Trustee sympathizes with Ms. Robertson’s position that she is owed post-petition child support arrears,” Johnson wrote. “However, the Trustee’s hands are tied.”

Robertson, who shares a child with the Nashville rapper, had already secured a court-approved claim for $81,471.70 in unpaid child support that built up before the bankruptcy was filed.

That amount will be paid through the estate.

However, Robertson also attempted to collect an additional $71,721.30 in arrears that had accumulated after the bankruptcy commenced. Johnson said that money can’t come from the estate, even if there’s a surplus.

Robertson had hoped the extra funds could be pulled from any leftover assets that might return to Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown.

However, Johnson made it clear in the filing that any surplus must be returned to the debtor, not allocated to new claims.

The trustee asked the court to approve her final report and dismiss Robertson’s objection. If the court agrees, Robertson would need to pursue the $71,000 outside the bankruptcy process.

Young Buck filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in January 2020, citing debts to the IRS, child support obligations and a long-running financial dispute with 50 Cent.

The estate raised over $1 million by selling off assets, including his music catalog, jewelry and a Rolls-Royce.

Roughly $445,000 of that went to legal fees, leaving about $600,000 to pay creditors.

A judge ruled that Buck must pay $200,006.90 to 50 Cent for a disputed loan from 2009, which Buck had argued was an advance on a record deal.