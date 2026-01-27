Future Crowdsourcing New Album Title: The Funniest Names Revealed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future asked fans to name his next album on Instagram while facing a copyright lawsuit over the cover art for his 2024 “Mixtape Pluto.”

The Atlanta rapper posted “name my next album?!” on social media on January 26. The simple question sparked thousands of responses from fans eager to contribute to Pluto’s creative process.

Future’s request comes as he faces legal trouble over Mixtape Pluto, his chart-topping release from September 2024.

AllHipHop broke the news that Photographer Garey C. Gomez sued the rapper for allegedly using his copyrighted images without permission.

Gomez claims Future used his photographs of the legendary Dungeon Family house in Atlanta for the album cover and merchandise. The photographer took the pictures in 2021 and registered them with the Copyright Office that same year.

The lawsuit targets Future’s companies, Titol Retail LLC and Wilburn Holding Company Inc. Gomez discovered the alleged infringement in October 2023 and contacted Future’s team, but no agreement was reached.

Mixtape Pluto debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The project marked Future’s third chart-topping album of 2024, following his collaborations with Metro Boomin on We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You.

Meanwhile, fans flooded Future’s Instagram post with album title suggestions.

Plu’hefne

Tears don’t text back.

Pluto’s Confession.

Take me to Pluto

Heartbreak Automation

Percocets

Futurious Ninja

Don PLouis Vuitto