Future & Metro Boomin Announce “We Trust You Tour” As Drake Rap Feud Rages On

The “We Trust You” tour by Future and Metro Boomin starts next month as the pair feud with rap superstar Drake.

Future and Metro Boomin are set to ignite stages across North America with their ‘We Trust You’ tour amid a brewing Hip-Hop storm with Drake, which they helped to dust up.

The “We Trust You” tour will be an interesting outing, to say the least.

The tour supports their recent back-to-back albums, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, which hit the music scene with formidable force.

Both albums, accentuated by their contentious lyrical content, ignited an ongoing Hip-Hop battle involving some of the biggest names in the industry, including Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar.

But it was the first album in the series that contained “Like That,” Kendrick Lamar’s diss to Drake and J. Cole.

The diss track and Drake’s fiery response, “Drop & Give Me Fifty,” have kept the Hip-Hop community riveted as tensions continue to simmer.

The “We Trust You” tour will showcase not just the hit songs from these albums but could potentially serve as a platform for further development in this ongoing feud.

The outing starts on July 30 in Kansas City and concludes in Drake’s native country of Canada, Vancouver, on September 9 at Rogers Arena.

With tickets going on general sale beginning April 19, fans are poised to witness what could be one of the most charged tours in years.

Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena