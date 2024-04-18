Future & Metro Boomin Announce “We Trust You Tour” As Drake Rap Feud Rages On

Future and Metro Boomin are set to ignite stages across North America with their ‘We Trust You’ tour amid a brewing Hip-Hop storm with Drake, which they helped to dust up.
The “We Trust You” tour will be an interesting outing, to say the least.
The tour supports their recent back-to-back albums, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, which hit the music scene with formidable force.
Both albums, accentuated by their contentious lyrical content, ignited an ongoing Hip-Hop battle involving some of the biggest names in the industry, including Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar.
But it was the first album in the series that contained “Like That,” Kendrick Lamar’s diss to Drake and J. Cole.
The diss track and Drake’s fiery response, “Drop & Give Me Fifty,” have kept the Hip-Hop community riveted as tensions continue to simmer.
The “We Trust You” tour will showcase not just the hit songs from these albums but could potentially serve as a platform for further development in this ongoing feud.
The outing starts on July 30 in Kansas City and concludes in Drake’s native country of Canada, Vancouver, on September 9 at Rogers Arena.
With tickets going on general sale beginning April 19, fans are poised to witness what could be one of the most charged tours in years.
Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *
Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena