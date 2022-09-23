GloRilla Donates $25K To Her High School During Pre-Homecoming Event

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

CMG artist says she feels “big” now, after returning to her school

Rapper GloRilla is more than just a pretty face, but an artist with a heart. Just ask her alma mater, MLK College Prep.

On Thursday, September 22nd, around 2 p.m., the “F.NF.” rapper returned to her former high school to drop off a $25,00 check to lend financial support to disadvantaged students at the institution during its pre-homecoming celebration.

The event included a live performance by the rapper and was presented by Shelby County Commissioners Charlie Caswell (District 6) and Mickell Lowery (District 8), according to FOX 13.

In an interview after the event, she said everything looks smaller since she left.

“I feel big now,” she giggled. “The classrooms look like they got smaller. That just means I got taller.”

In better news, Glorilla donated $25k to her high school, MLK Prep in North Memphis. I know that’s right, baby! #Memphis pic.twitter.com/2irDEGWM53 — Cheers (@kirstinlcheers) September 22, 2022

GloRilla also said being there made her feel like she was in the 10th grade and had a “warm feeling” after seeing her former teachers.

A message she sent to the students was, “anything they put their mind to is possible. Long as they got a dream, they just got to reach for the stars. Whatever they put their mind to, they can get it.”

Commissioner Caswell said when talking about the star, “She is proof that no matter where you come from, you can defy the odds and be successful if you stay focused. She’s giving kids in Frayser and around the county hope, and we want to celebrate that.”

GloRilla has defied odds, becoming the first female to be signed to the CMG label, a record company owned by Memphis superstar Yo Gotti.

The school’s principal said her return to the school was warmly welcomed.

“We are beyond excited that our former student is returning to the halls she once walked as a student,” MLK College Prep Principal Chiquita Perry said. “We are extremely proud of Ms. Woods and thankful for her acts of service, leadership, and fellowship in her community.”