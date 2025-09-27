Hip-Hop Label EMPIRE Unleashes Boldest Move Yet With $6.5M Venue

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ghazi and EMPIRE are bringing immersive concerts and community-driven programming to San Francisco with a $6.5 million venue opening at Pier 70 this winter.

Ghazi is betting big on immersive tech and hometown pride as his EMPIRE label invests in a $6.5 million entertainment venue set to reshape San Francisco’s Pier 70.

The independent Hip-Hop powerhouse is joining forces with Elevation Sky Park San Francisco to launch what’s being billed as the Bay Area’s first large-scale immersive entertainment space. The venue, slated to open this winter, will feature projection domes, a pyramid-shaped structure and capacity for over 2,000 attendees across multiple rooms.

“ESP SF represents exactly the kind of innovative, community-focused venture that embodies San Francisco’s creative spirit,” said Sean Ahearn, CEO of Elevation Sky Park. “Partnering with EMPIRE creates incredible opportunities to showcase how technology and artistry can transform communities while pioneering the future of immersive entertainment.”

The collaboration will fuse EMPIRE‘s global artist network with ESP SF’s tech-driven platform to deliver 360-degree concerts, live performances, film screenings and community arts initiatives. The venue will also serve as a hub for emerging artists, giving them access to industry resources and audiences they might not otherwise reach.

Ghazi, who founded EMPIRE in 2010, called the partnership a natural extension of the label’s roots. “

San Francisco has always been the heartbeat of EMPIRE, and Elevation Sky Park is the perfect stage to reimagine how music and culture come to life,” he said. “We’re excited to create experiences that are as bold and innovative as the city itself.”

The project is being developed through a public-private partnership involving Brookfield Properties and the Port of San Francisco. The venue’s location at Pier 70 places it in the heart of the city’s expanding arts and entertainment zone.

The team behind Wisdome LA, known for its immersive domes and multimedia installations in Los Angeles, is leading the buildout. Their experience in blending art and tech is expected to play a key role in bringing ESP SF’s vision to life.

The immersive entertainment sector is booming. According to Bloomberg, the global market is projected to reach $413 billion by 2030, driven by growing demand for interactive and tech-enhanced experiences.

Ghazi, a San Francisco native with Palestinian heritage, began producing music at the age of 14. Before launching EMPIRE, he worked as a DJ and audio engineer.

What started as a digital distribution service for Bay Area Hip-Hop artists has grown into one of the most influential independent labels in the industry, known for blending traditional music strategies with digital innovation.

The ESP SF partnership reflects EMPIRE’s continued evolution, expanding from music into experiential entertainment while staying grounded in its local community.

The venue’s programming will cater to a range of audiences, from casual music lovers to tech-savvy concertgoers.

ESP SF is scheduled to open in winter 2024, just in time to draw holiday crowds and position itself as a new cultural landmark in the Bay Area.