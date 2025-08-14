Lil Yachty Reveals He Manifested Drake Collab While Tripping On Acid

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty revealed he envisioned his future with Drake during an acid trip years before their first collab ever hit streaming platforms.

Lil Yachty opened up about his friendship with Drake, crediting an acid trip for kickstarting their creative bond.

The Atlanta rapper and frequent Drake collaborator reflected on how their creative connection began during a livestream Wednesday night (August 13).

“I manifested it, bro,” Yachty said during his appearance on PlaqueBoyMax’s stream. “I was doing acid one night, bro, and I was like, man, I would really love to work with Drake, man. That’s like one of my favorite rappers. I was just talking to the abyss, like I was speaking to a higher power, and I manifested it. I did.”

He added, “This was years ago. This is before we ever did anything.”

Lil Yachty says he manifested working with Drake before they knew each other 😭 pic.twitter.com/aH20IuAvzz — PlaqueBoyMaxUpdates (@PlaqueReport) August 14, 2025

The Atlanta rapper’s vision eventually turned into a full-fledged creative partnership.

Their first official track together, “Oprah’s Bank Account,” dropped in 2020 and marked the beginning of a steady working relationship. Since then, Yachty has played a behind-the-scenes role on several major Drake projects.

Lil Yachty holds writing and production credits on multiple songs from Drake’s 2023 album For All The Dogs and Her Loss, his joint project with 21 Savage.

The collaboration goes beyond the studio, with both artists referring to each other as “brothers” despite occasional speculation about tension—most recently over a leaked track last year.

Drake made it clear just how much Yachty’s input shaped For All The Dogs, telling him directly, “I don’t think this album is what it is if I don’t get to run everything by you. If I don’t get to sit in the studio and write with you, and think with you, and if you don’t send me beats, and if you don’t tell me what you believe in or don’t believe in.”