Iman Shumpert Demands Jail Time For Teyana Taylor Over Divorce Drama

Iman Shumpert asked a judge to jail Teyana Taylor over alleged court order violations tied to their contentious divorce case.

Iman Shumpert demanded a Georgia judge lock up Teyana Taylor for 20 days after accusing her of repeatedly breaking court orders in their ongoing divorce battle.

In a motion filed Monday (May 5), Shumpert requested the court impose the maximum punishment for contempt, citing multiple alleged violations by Taylor, according to documents obtained by InTouch Weekly.

He claims Taylor leaked confidential details of their sealed divorce settlement to the press and verbally attacked him in front of their children.

“In the presence of the children, [Teyana] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Iman],” the filing states. “Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents.”

Shumpert also alleged that Taylor’s behavior was “maliciously” intended to “damage the relationship between father and child,” and said her actions have hurt his reputation and violated the agreed-upon confidentiality of their legal proceedings.

This latest motion follows Teyana Taylor’s own legal move earlier this year, when she accused Iman Shumpert of leaking sealed court documents.

She claimed he timed the leak to coincide with her Instagram posts featuring actor Aaron Pierre after the 2025 Oscars.

Taylor denied intentional leaks and said she never sought jail time for Shumpert.

“However, I have to file a motion to get him to leave me alone so we can both go and live our life in peace,” she said.

Teyana Taylor goes on IG live and speaks about her divorce with Iman Shumpert. pic.twitter.com/gpjpZas8ZY — DripSauceMedia (@DripSauceMedia) March 19, 2025

Both sides continue accusing each other of using the court system to gain leverage in the public eye and in their personal lives.

The judge has ordered Shumpert and Taylor to appear in court and attend mediation before the next hearing.