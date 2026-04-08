Insurance Denies Coverage For Roc Nation CEO’s Family Feud

Desiree Perez’s insurance company is refusing to pay for her legal battle with her daughter, leaving the Roc Nation CEO to cover her own defense costs in the family dispute.

Desiree Perez is watching her insurance company turn its back on her legal war with her own daughter, and the timing couldn’t be worse for the Roc Nation CEO.

New York Marine and General Insurance Co. filed a lawsuit saying it won’t cover her defense in the family battle with Demoree Hadley, arguing the whole thing is personal and has nothing to do with her job running Jay-Z’s entertainment empire.

The insurer’s position is simple: this dispute between a mother and daughter isn’t their problem to pay for.

Here’s where it gets complicated. Perez sued her daughter’s husband Javon Hadley back in April 2025, claiming he’d trapped Demoree in an abusive relationship and she feared for her daughter’s life.

But Demoree fired back a month later with her own lawsuit, alleging her mother is a convicted felon who weaponized her power and influence to destroy her.

As reported by Billboard, Demoree claims Perez illegally surveilled her, bugged her room, hacked her iCloud account, and used false allegations to get Javon arrested multiple times before having her wrongly committed to a drug treatment facility.

The legal back-and-forth has been brutal.

Perez’s lawyers wrote that they were “shouting from the rooftops” about protecting their family, but Demoree’s side painted a completely different picture of a mother using her money and connections to tear the family apart.

Both sides have denied wrongdoing and tried to get the other’s claims dismissed, but a judge allowed parts of each case to move forward anyway.

In October, Perez invoked Roc Nation’s commercial insurance policies and demanded the company pay for her entire legal defense.

The insurer responded last month with a hard no, saying the dispute is unrelated to her CEO duties and therefore not covered.

Now they’re asking a federal judge to officially rule that they owe her nothing.

According to the insurance company’s filing, “Desiree does not meet the policies’ definition of ‘insured’ for claims or damages caused by her personal conduct related to a dispute with her daughter and son-in-law.”

The case has become one of the most controversial civil battles involving a prominent music executive in recent years, with the family feud playing out in federal court and both sides refusing to back down.

Perez was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in 2021 for prior convictions, and she’s been a central figure in building Roc Nation into a powerhouse, but this legal nightmare is testing whether her professional status can shield her personal battles.

Demoree filed a motion in November asking the court to reopen several dismissed claims, arguing she never got a fair chance to prove her allegations before the judge threw them out.