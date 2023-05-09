Is There A Doctor In The House? Usher Gets Honorary Doctorate Of Music From Berklee College of Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Iconic singer Roberta Flack will also receive her doctorate with one of the Kings of R&B.

There is a lot of conversation swirling around Usher Raymond IV these days.

Many are talking about his sold-out performances during his Las Vegas residency.

Some are talking about his rumored scuffle with Chris Brown during the weekend of his highly successful Lovers and Friends Festival.

There are those who are locked in and supportive of his Usher’s New Look non-profit.

Now, there is something else to talk about with Mr. “Nice & Slow.”

The eight-times Grammy award-winner will receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music at the 2023 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m. at Boston University’s Agganis Arena.

Usher’s mom, Jonnetta Patton made the announcement on April 21 on her Facebook account.

“Honorary Degree from @BERKLEE.EDU So deserving!! Proud moment,” she wrote.

While Usher did not go to college, he did graduate from North Springs High School in Atlanta, GA.

That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t value education. His nonprofit Usher’s New Look encourages top grades while training students to be outstanding leaders. Program participants identify their “sparks” and call themselves “Disruptivators.”

“Usher’s commitment to young people (specifically the young people in UNL) is motivated by his desire to use his platform to shape a generation of Disruptivators: individuals are positively purposeful in their desire to disrupt systems that don’t serve them or the spark inside them to change the world,” said Geoff Streat, the chief operations officer at Usher’s New Look, according to Finurah.

“It is inspiring to see him not only lead by example,” Streat continued. “But through models of financial stability, academic excellence, and political advocacy, all tenets we believe the young people we serve take with them throughout life.”

In addition to Usher, two other powerhouses will receive an honorary doctorate from this distinguished school: four-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Roberta Flack and one of the foremost kora players in the world, Sona Jorbarteh.