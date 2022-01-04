J $tash Found Dead After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend In Murder-Suicide

Police believe J Stash, a former affiliate of Rich The Kid, killed himself after fatally shooting his girlfriend in a murder-suicide.

Rapper J $tash has died in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to multiple reports, officials believe J $tash killed his 27-year-old girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos before fatally shooting himself on New Year’s Day.

Three children were found at a Temple City, California home where the incident occurred, but they were unharmed.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

Deputies from the Temple Sheriff’s Station in Los Angeles County responded to a domestic violence call around 7:15 a.m. on January 1.

“When deputies arrived, they discovered two victims, a 27-year-old female Hispanic and a 28-year-old male Black unresponsive inside the home,” Deputy Grace Medrano said in a statement. “The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

J $tash, whose real name is Justin Joseph, was identified as the deceased male. He was a former affiliate of Rich The Kid.

The 28-year-old rapper was previously accused of domestic violence in 2014. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his then-girlfriend Danielle Phaeton, but prosecutors threw out the charges in 2015.