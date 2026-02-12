Ja Rule Apologizes After Viral Super Bowl Flight Clash With G-Unit Affiliates

Ja Rule expressed remorse after a Super Bowl LX flight dispute reignited decades of tension with members of 50 Cent’s inner circle.

The Queens rapper addressed the controversy after video surfaced showing him in a heated exchange with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda aboard a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York City following Sunday’s championship game. A fellow passenger recorded the confrontation and shared it with TMZ, igniting fresh online debate about one of Hip-Hop’s most enduring rivalries.

In the clip, Ja Rule is seen standing in the aisle repeatedly shouting, “What we doing?” toward Tony Yayo, who appears to respond with profanity from his seat. Another man briefly places his hands on Ja Rule’s shoulders in what seemed to be an attempt to defuse the situation.

Days later, the rapper offered a more reflective, apologetic tone.

“I’m not proud of my behavior it’s goofy to me. I’m a grown man about to be a proud grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn’t out there either,” he said in a statement to ABC news. “I don’t like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I’m still a man and I’m going to stand my ground. I don’t start trouble.”

Before that apology, Ja Rule had initially downplayed the encounter on X, calling it “hilarious” and claiming he threw a pillow at Tony Yayo during the exchange.

“I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao…I threw the pillow at Yayo head cuz you soft,” he wrote, later sharing footage from the aircraft on Instagram Stories.

Uncle Murda, a longtime associate of 50 Cent, also posted video from the plane, suggesting Ja Rule eventually exited the aircraft. In one caption he joked, “Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat.”

A Delta spokesperson confirmed that crew members spoke with two passengers following a dispute and that one individual was rebooked on a later flight. The airline declined to specify which passenger departed or what prompted the disagreement.

The episode quickly drew commentary from 50 Cent, who was not on the flight but reposted Uncle Murda’s footage to Instagram, writing that Ja Rule “ was by his self (sic) so he had to make a scene so they could remove his scary a##” followed by laughing emojis from Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda in the comments.

The clash revives a rivalry that dates back more than two decades and has spilled from diss tracks like “Life’s On the Line” and “Loose Change” into social media jabs and public taunts.

In a 2023 interview with The Shade Room, Ja Rule expressed interest in reconciliation, saying, “Life is short, I think these things can be mended.”