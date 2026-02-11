New Footage Shows Ja Rule Ready To Scrap With Tony Yayo On Plane

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

New footage shows Ja Rule standing in the plane aisle, ready to fight Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, contradicting claims that he was scared.

New footage from the Ja Rule and Tony Yayo plane confrontation reveals more details about what really went down during their airplane showdown.

The additional video clips show Ja Rule standing in the middle of the airplane aisle, ready to fight both Yayo and Uncle Murda. This footage directly contradicts the story 50 Cent pushed on social media after the February 8th Delta flight incident.

TMZ obtained the new angles that capture more of the heated exchange between the rappers. The footage shows Ja Rule positioned in the aisle, not backing down from the confrontation.

I KNEW THAT TONY YAYO UNCLE MURDA

VIDEO OF JA RULE WAS EDITED

AND LEAVING THIS PART OUT OF IT

BECAUSE JA RULE TURNED AROUND

WITH NO FEAR THIS CLIP SHOWS

WHY IT WAS EDITED



JA STOOD UP AND SAID

“WHAT WE DOING LET’S DO IT”



AND THE TWO GUYS WHO INITIATED IT AINT RUSH HIM pic.twitter.com/Hely22JAgH — MASTER STUDENT🤲🏾 (@MUSICANDBUILDS) February 10, 2026

Curse words fly back and forth as tensions escalate in the cramped cabin space.

“What we doing?” Ja Rule can be heard yelling repeatedly in the video. The Queens rapper appears ready to engage in a physical confrontation with both men, standing his ground despite being outnumbered.

This new evidence challenges 50 Cent’s version of events. Fifty claimed on Instagram that Ja Rule “had to make a scene so they could remove his scary ass.”

But the fresh footage tells a different story entirely.

The video shows that Ja wasn’t trying to escape the situation. Instead, he positioned himself in the aisle where he could face both opponents.

His body language suggests he was prepared for a physical altercation.

Uncle Murda initially posted clips from the incident, writing, “Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat.” But the new footage provides context that was missing from those earlier posts.

Passengers on the San Francisco-to-New York flight witnessed the entire confrontation unfold. One witness told TMZ that Ja Rule was “the aggressor” who “yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight.”

The incident started when the longtime rivals discovered they were on the same flight. Uncle Murda called Ja Rule a “sucka ass” while he sat in his seat.

Ja Rule turned around and fired back with his own insults before standing up. The Murder Inc. rapper later confirmed he threw a pillow at Tony Yayo’s head during the exchange.

“I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… knocked ya hat all off s### was hilarious,” he wrote on X.

Delta crew members eventually intervened to separate the men. The airline confirmed that “two customers were spoken to by the cabin crew following a disagreement” and “one customer was rebooked on a later flight.”