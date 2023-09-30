Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Arrest In 2Pac Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Twenty-seven years after the death of Tupac Shakur, authorities in Las Vegas arrested a suspect for killing the legendary rapper. 2Pac’s pre-fame friend, Jada Pinkett Smith, shared her thoughts on the development.

A Clark County, Nevada grand jury indicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis for one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors claim Davis, 60, played a role in the fatal 1996 shooting that took the life of 2Pac.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson. “He orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Prior to his passing, 2Pac built a personal relationship with actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The two stars attended the Baltimore School for the Arts together before becoming successful in the entertainment business.

Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to the news of Keffe D’s arrest. On Friday night, the 52-year-old Daytime Emmy Award winner used her Instagram Story to post a message about the late Tupac Shakur.

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac 🕊️,” wrote Pinkett Smith. At one point, 2Pac’s murder seemed destined to be a cold case forever as decades passed without any indictments.

Earlier this month, Jada Pinkett Smith shared her enduring love for 2Pac. The former A Different World cast member uploaded a video of the then-teenagers lipsyncing to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

Pinkett Smith later married Hollywood icon Will Smith, aka The Fresh Prince, in 1997. The headline-grabbing celebrity couple has two children together, 25-year-old Jaden Smith and 22-year-old Willow Smith.

“Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted,” Jada Pinkett Smith captioned her Instagram post. “Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined.”