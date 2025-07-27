JAY-Z’s Dream For Manhattan Casino Inches Forward Despite Opposition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z’s push for a Times Square casino triggered protests from Broadway workers and local groups.

Jay-Z made an appearance at a July 23 committee hearing hosted by the New York State Gaming Commission in hopes of winning his bid to get a Caesars Palace built in Times Square.

Representing Roc Nation alongside Caesars Entertainment and SL Green, the Hip-Hop mogul pitched the project as a win for the city’s economy and culture.

He emphasized the importance of cross-borough partnerships and referenced his experience in sports entertainment as a foundation for the project’s viability.

The proposed development at 1515 Broadway includes a massive luxury hotel, gaming floor, restaurants, nightclubs and a wellness center.

Backers estimate the project would generate over $7 billion in tax revenue and inject $26.7 billion into local businesses.

Despite those promises, opposition remains strong among Broadway unions, landlords, and trade associations, who argue that the casino would alter the character of Times Square and destabilize its entertainment economy.

Last month, on June 26, demonstrators packed Father Duffy Square, rallying under the banner of the No Times Square Casino coalition.

The group, comprising neighborhood organizations, community advocates, and theater professionals, criticized the casino bid as a corporate land grab that would disrupt the area’s identity and siphon business from the Broadway industry.

“These people want to take what we have spent years cultivating and profit off of us, decimating our audiences and the community we hold so dear. This is the one casino proposed location that would devastate a thriving industry that would support 100,000 jobs,” said Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, according to Playbill.

The project remains under review, with final decisions expected from the state’s gaming regulators in the coming months.